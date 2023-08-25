FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $464.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $500.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $454.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $424.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $437.90.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $440.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $418.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.85. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $377.89 and a fifty-two week high of $474.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $529.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total value of $1,299,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,572,765.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,185,000 after acquiring an additional 453,799 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $105,623,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth about $63,014,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 508,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,468,000 after buying an additional 109,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 31.2% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 433,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,689,000 after buying an additional 103,065 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

