Fancamp Exploration (CVE:FNC) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (CVE:FNC – Get Free Report) fell 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 164,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 176% from the average session volume of 59,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Fancamp Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$15.89 million, a P/E ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.11.

Fancamp Exploration Company Profile

Fancamp Exploration Ltd., a mineral exploration company, explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold; strategic rare earth and base metals; and chromium, zinc, titanium, and iron ore deposits. It owns various mineral resource properties in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, Canada.

