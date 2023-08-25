Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Up 6.9%

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.60 and last traded at $20.59. 1,907,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 3,671,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.27.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.61.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $122.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.69 million. Equities analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 74,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $1,379,976.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,256,283 shares in the company, valued at $23,253,798.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 6,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $99,689.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 520,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,296,248.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 74,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $1,379,976.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,256,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,253,798.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,499 shares of company stock worth $5,358,307. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 13,926.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 63.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Fastly by 886.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

