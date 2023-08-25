Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) PT Raised to $300.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RACE. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $365.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.66.

Ferrari Trading Down 1.7 %

RACE stock opened at $307.53 on Friday. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $176.82 and a 12-month high of $329.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $315.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.77.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.22. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 40.70%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ferrari

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,547,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ferrari by 176.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,548,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,470,000 after buying an additional 988,830 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at about $203,140,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ferrari by 139.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,563,000 after buying an additional 547,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Ferrari in the second quarter valued at about $172,141,000.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

See Also

