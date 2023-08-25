First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

First Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get First Capital alerts:

First Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ FCAP opened at $32.24 on Friday. First Capital has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $108.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Capital ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCAP shares. TheStreet upgraded First Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on First Capital

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Capital by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,220 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Capital by 99.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in First Capital during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Capital by 23,700.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Capital by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.