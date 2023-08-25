First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Trading Up 5.1%

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.48 and last traded at $19.22. Approximately 82,112 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 241,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.

Several research firms have recently commented on FWRG. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 70.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average is $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 3.18%. As a group, analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director David Paresky sold 450,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $7,389,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,089,784 shares in the company, valued at $559,754,253.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRG. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 28.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

