FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Receives $165.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FirstService from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. TD Securities raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstService in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Get FirstService alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FSV

FirstService Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $145.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 1.07. FirstService has a 1-year low of $112.44 and a 1-year high of $163.95.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 3.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstService will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the second quarter worth $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in FirstService by 24.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in FirstService by 80.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in FirstService during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in FirstService during the second quarter valued at $61,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstService

(Get Free Report

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.