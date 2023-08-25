Fiske plc (LON:FKE) Insider James Philip Quibell Harrison Acquires 18,000 Shares

Fiske plc (LON:FKE – Get Free Report) insider James Philip Quibell Harrison acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £10,800 ($13,779.03).
Fiske Stock Performance
LON:FKE opened at GBX 65 ($0.83) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 65.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.67. Fiske plc has a twelve month low of GBX 60 ($0.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 75 ($0.96). The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1,083.33 and a beta of 0.01.
Fiske Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fiske
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Can These 2 Industrial Titans Extend Double-Digit YTD Growth?
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- How to Profit from These 3 Membership Club Stocks’ Strengths
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Any Economic Climate
Receive News & Ratings for Fiske Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiske and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.