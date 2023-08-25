Fiske plc (LON:FKE) Insider James Philip Quibell Harrison Acquires 18,000 Shares

Fiske plc (LON:FKE – Get Free Report) insider James Philip Quibell Harrison acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £10,800 ($13,779.03).

Fiske Stock Performance

LON:FKE opened at GBX 65 ($0.83) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 65.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.67. Fiske plc has a twelve month low of GBX 60 ($0.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 75 ($0.96). The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1,083.33 and a beta of 0.01.

Fiske Company Profile

Fiske plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial intermediation services primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers discretionary investment management, advisory managed, execution-only, and stockbroking services; and other services, such as client deposit accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pensions and small self-administered schemes, nominee services, and safe custody services to private clients.

