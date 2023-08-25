Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $81.20

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 81.20 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 81.20 ($1.04), with a volume of 25091 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.50 ($1.10).

Flowtech Fluidpower Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 97.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 106.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £52.76 million, a PE ratio of -834.00 and a beta of 1.06.

About Flowtech Fluidpower

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through Flowtech, Fluidpower Group Solutions, and Fluidpower Group Service segments.

