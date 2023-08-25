Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Price Target Raised to $124.00

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at HSBC from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.64.

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $115.19 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $117.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.50.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.12 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.48%. Research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 674.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 44,568 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,294,000 after acquiring an additional 366,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,314,000 after acquiring an additional 77,073 shares during the last quarter.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

