Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Keith Jensen Sells 24,715 Shares of Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,457,937.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $270,351.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Keith Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 18th, Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT opened at $58.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.53. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $86.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 99,008.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,404,000 after buying an additional 213,151,613 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $312,964,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $196,373,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,300,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

