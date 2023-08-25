Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 575,819 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session’s volume of 241,397 shares.The stock last traded at $64.26 and had previously closed at $62.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FWRD shares. Raymond James cut Forward Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.68.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.37). Forward Air had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $402.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.96%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Schmitt bought 16,050 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.70 per share, with a total value of $1,006,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,632,213.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Forward Air news, CEO Thomas Schmitt purchased 16,050 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.70 per share, with a total value of $1,006,335.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,632,213.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie Anne Tucker bought 4,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.23 per share, with a total value of $244,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,534.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,461 shares of company stock worth $1,276,186 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at $641,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Forward Air by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

