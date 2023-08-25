Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of FOX in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Research analyst V. Sawalka now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for FOX’s current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

FOX Stock Down 1.1 %

FOXA stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. FOX has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.48.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 16.98%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth $7,054,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth $719,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth $1,472,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in FOX by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,210,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,172,000 after acquiring an additional 137,211 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $3,362,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,587.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $7,744,291.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,777.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,587.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.55%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

