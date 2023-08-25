Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0684 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.
Freehold Royalties Price Performance
Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $13.56.
Freehold Royalties Company Profile
