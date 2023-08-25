Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0684 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Freehold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $13.56.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

