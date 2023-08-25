Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Frontline in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of FRO opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Frontline has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.95.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.16). Frontline had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.18%. The business had revenue of $352.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.76 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Frontline will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRO. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Frontline in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Frontline in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Frontline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Frontline by 71.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Frontline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

