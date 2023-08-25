FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIP) Stock Price Up 1.6% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $24.70 and last traded at $24.68. Approximately 18,189 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 9,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5156 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.19.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

