FY2025 EPS Estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Raised by Analyst

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.34) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.45). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.72) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FULC. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Trading Down 11.0 %

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.42.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.06. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.50% and a negative net margin of 3,234.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million.

Institutional Trading of Fulcrum Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 286,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

