Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Galecto in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 21st. HC Wainwright analyst B. Pachaiyappan now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.42). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Galecto’s current full-year earnings is ($1.85) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Galecto’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GLTO. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Galecto in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Galecto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Galecto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Galecto in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Galecto presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

Galecto Stock Performance

Shares of GLTO stock opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.88. Galecto has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $3.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galecto by 6.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Galecto by 1,541.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 256,814 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Galecto by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 84,741 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galecto in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 29.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Galecto

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 39,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $114,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,153 shares in the company, valued at $473,486.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 443,300 shares of company stock worth $1,209,944 in the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled small molecule inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; GB2064, a selective oral small molecule inhibitor of LOXL2 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

