GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GPS. TheStreet raised shares of GAP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of GAP from $9.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Shares of GPS opened at $9.54 on Friday. GAP has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.62, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. GAP had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GAP will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 154,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $1,586,185.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in GAP by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,633,000 after buying an additional 40,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GAP by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,117,000 after buying an additional 145,468 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in GAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,617,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in GAP by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,405,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,550,000 after buying an additional 80,128 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of GAP by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 622,998 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

