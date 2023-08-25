GAP (NYSE:GPS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

GAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.96.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is -374.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

In related news, CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 154,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $1,586,185.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in GAP by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after purchasing an additional 40,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GAP by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,117,000 after buying an additional 145,468 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter worth about $20,617,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in GAP by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,325,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 481,339 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in GAP by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 189,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of GAP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Barclays raised shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $9.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GPS

GAP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.