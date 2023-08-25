GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Receives $90.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.57.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $68.43 on Tuesday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Roland Rott sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $191,336.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,058.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roland Rott sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $191,336.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,058.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

