Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $25.27, but opened at $24.74. Genelux shares last traded at $24.55, with a volume of 15,427 shares changing hands.

Specifically, VP Joseph Cappello sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $77,478.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,091.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Genelux news, CEO Thomas Zindrick sold 8,349 shares of Genelux stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $198,121.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,668.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Cappello sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $77,478.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,735 shares in the company, valued at $136,091.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,754 shares of company stock valued at $326,382. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genelux Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genelux

Genelux ( NASDAQ:GNLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts forecast that Genelux Co. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genelux by 884.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 128,298 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genelux by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Genelux by 493.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 37,965 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Genelux in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genelux during the 1st quarter worth approximately $920,000. 1.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genelux Company Profile

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

