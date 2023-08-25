General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 30,423 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 20,306 shares.The stock last traded at $41.08 and had previously closed at $40.78.

General American Investors Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in General American Investors in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in General American Investors during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in General American Investors during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in General American Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General American Investors during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

