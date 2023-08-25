General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $630,466,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,393,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after buying an additional 1,384,829 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 32.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,393,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,039,000 after buying an additional 340,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 44.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,885,000 after buying an additional 329,299 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GD. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:GD opened at $224.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.35%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

