General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,576 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $630,466,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,393,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,829 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in General Dynamics by 32.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,393,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,039,000 after purchasing an additional 340,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 44.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,885,000 after purchasing an additional 329,299 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.38.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $224.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.29 and a 200-day moving average of $220.35.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

