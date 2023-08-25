General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $72.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. General Mills traded as low as $67.88 and last traded at $68.25, with a volume of 436904 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.44.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

General Mills Stock Down 0.2 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 1.6% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in General Mills by 2.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in General Mills by 1.6% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 2.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its position in General Mills by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.65. The company has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.23.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

