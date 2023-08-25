Genesis Vision (GVT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.42

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $413,397.29 and $4.42 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for about $0.0934 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

