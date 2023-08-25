Genevieve Bell Purchases 134 Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) Stock

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA – Get Free Report) insider Genevieve Bell bought 134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$103.60 ($66.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,882.00 ($8,898.72).
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous Final dividend of $2.10. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.85%.
About Commonwealth Bank of Australia
