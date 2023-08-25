Genevieve Bell Purchases 134 Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) Stock

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA – Get Free Report) insider Genevieve Bell bought 134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$103.60 ($66.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,882.00 ($8,898.72).

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous Final dividend of $2.10. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.85%.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

