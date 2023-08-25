GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

GH Research Stock Performance

Shares of GHRS opened at $10.08 on Friday. GH Research has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.50.

Get GH Research alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GH Research

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GH Research by 585.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 59,228 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GH Research by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 524,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 34,779 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GH Research by 2.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GH Research by 136.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GH Research by 249.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. 62.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of GH Research from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GH Research

GH Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company develops 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Its lead program is GH001, an inhalable mebufotenin product candidate that has completed two Phase 1 clinical trials and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with TRD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.