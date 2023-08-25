Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Up 5.8%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.82. 938 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 40,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.
The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.61.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.12 million for the quarter. Global Blue Group had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 297.42%.
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).
