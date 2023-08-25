Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Up 5.8%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.82. 938 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 40,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Global Blue Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.61.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.12 million for the quarter. Global Blue Group had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 297.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Blue Group

About Global Blue Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 216.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the second quarter worth $320,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the first quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 22,958 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.