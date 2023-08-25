Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Holdings Lowered by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QYLD. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 154,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 37,925 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 95,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.50. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.1731 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

