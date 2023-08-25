Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 197,541 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 435,599 shares.The stock last traded at $25.86 and had previously closed at $25.14.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average is $27.88. The firm has a market cap of $855.86 million, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

About Global X Silver Miners ETF

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

