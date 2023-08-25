Golden Tag Resources (CVE:GOG) Trading 17.6% Higher

Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (CVE:GOG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 17.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 150,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 114,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Golden Tag Resources Trading Down 9.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$20.60 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.17.

About Golden Tag Resources

Golden Tag Resources Ltd., a mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, zinc, copper, lead, and gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the San Diego property that consists of 4 mining concessions covering an area of 91.65 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

