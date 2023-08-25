Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Bought by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 393,739 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $4,378,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,495,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,413,000 after purchasing an additional 181,957 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,503,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,625,000 after purchasing an additional 112,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $1,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

NYSE:GSBD opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $17.65.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $112.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 216.87%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

