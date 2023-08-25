Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Receives $3.91 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.69.
A number of research firms have weighed in on GRAB. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Grab from $4.80 to $5.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Grab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Grab from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.55 to $3.10 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Grab from $4.03 to $4.20 in a report on Friday, May 19th.
GRAB stock opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Grab has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.24.
Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Grab had a negative net margin of 86.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grab will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.
