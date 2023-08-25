Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Receives $3.91 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.69.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRAB. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Grab from $4.80 to $5.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Grab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Grab from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.55 to $3.10 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Grab from $4.03 to $4.20 in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Institutional Trading of Grab

Grab Trading Down 1.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRAB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Grab by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Grab by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 205,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Grab by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Grab by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Grab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 449,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRAB stock opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Grab has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.24.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Grab had a negative net margin of 86.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grab will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grab

)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

