Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Receives $12.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GTN shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a report on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

In other Gray Television news, Director T L. Elder sold 3,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $39,295.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,760 shares in the company, valued at $256,513.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have bought a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,544 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Gray Television by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 35,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth $883,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 279,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 154,667 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 21.8% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,954,000 after acquiring an additional 245,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTN opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $773.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.61.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.17 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

