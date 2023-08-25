Guess? (NYSE:GES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $664.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.50 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Guess? Trading Up 26.0 %

Shares of GES stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.92. Guess? has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Guess?’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GES shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Guess? in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday. 888 reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Guess? in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guess? currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Guess?

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,846.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 49.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess?

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GES. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,170,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,220,000 after purchasing an additional 717,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,562,000 after acquiring an additional 453,565 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 4th quarter worth $6,088,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Guess? by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,546,000 after purchasing an additional 184,983 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at $3,718,000. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guess?

(Get Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.