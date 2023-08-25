Guess? (NYSE:GES) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.88-$3.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.77 billion. Guess? also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.88-3.08 EPS.

NYSE:GES opened at $23.07 on Friday. Guess? has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.92.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. Guess? had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm had revenue of $664.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Guess? will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday. 888 reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Guess? in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Guess? in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Guess? in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Guess? from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

In related news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 20,000 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,846.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 236.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Guess? during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Guess? by 288.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

