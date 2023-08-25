Guess? (NYSE:GES) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.88-3.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75-2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.77 billion. Guess? also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.88-$3.08 EPS.

Guess? Trading Up 26.0 %

Shares of Guess? stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. Guess? has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.92.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. Guess? had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $664.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $640.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GES. StockNews.com started coverage on Guess? in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Guess? in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. 888 restated an initiates rating on shares of Guess? in a report on Friday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guess? from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In related news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,846.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 732.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Guess? by 40.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

