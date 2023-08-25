Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 49,831 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 427.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,479 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 49,831 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Lear worth $8,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Lear by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Lear by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Lear by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Lear by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,390,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,390,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 12,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $1,916,392.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,132 shares of company stock valued at $6,321,732 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lear Price Performance

NYSE LEA opened at $139.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.71 and its 200 day moving average is $138.51. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.67 and a fifty-two week high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.32%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lear from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Argus raised their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Lear from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lear from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.64.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

