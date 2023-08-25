Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $6.97 Million Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $6,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,864,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,093,000 after acquiring an additional 290,842 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,910 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,063,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,808,000 after acquiring an additional 26,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,592,000 after purchasing an additional 548,597 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLTR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $161.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.25.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 12.9 %

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $123.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.14. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.52 and a 52-week high of $170.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

