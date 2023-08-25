Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $7.01 Million Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.57.

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $246,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,618 shares in the company, valued at $693,598.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $338,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,434 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $246,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,618 shares in the company, valued at $693,598.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,080 shares of company stock worth $1,010,540. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $112.38 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $126.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.76.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $415.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.11 million. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.57%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

