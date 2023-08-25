Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $7.93 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,151 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Progressive by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Progressive by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 379,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Progressive by 28.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 15,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.57.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,377,837.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,070 shares of company stock worth $5,276,865. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PGR stock opened at $131.94 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $149.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.49.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

