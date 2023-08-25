Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $8.51 Million Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Voya Financial worth $8,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

In other Voya Financial news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $151,256.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VOYA. Citigroup raised their price target on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

Voya Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $70.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.63 and a twelve month high of $78.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.09 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 10.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.21%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

