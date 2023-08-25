Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $7,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 68.6% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 92,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 15.7% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4,336.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 669,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,080,000 after buying an additional 654,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $52.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $69.22.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $255,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,675.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, Director Steven D. Black bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,434,374.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $255,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,675.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 14,500 shares of company stock worth $740,540 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

