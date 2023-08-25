Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 15,585 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,585 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $7,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 232.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Boston Properties by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties stock opened at $64.77 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $87.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.87 and a 200-day moving average of $58.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 92.67%.

BXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Boston Properties from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.05.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

