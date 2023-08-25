Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 5,235 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of STZ stock opened at $258.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $258.66 and a 200-day moving average of $238.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -194.54%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $8,264,487.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755 over the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.24.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

