Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,183 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $7,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7,566.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE WPM opened at $42.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.57. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 65.87% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($59.96) target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.71.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

