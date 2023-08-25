Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.52% of Methode Electronics worth $8,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $31.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.09. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.81 and a twelve month high of $51.38.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.60 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 8.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Methode Electronics from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered Methode Electronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Methode Electronics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.