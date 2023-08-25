Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 12,178 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,178 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $8,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.8% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.5% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 68,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BTIG Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

NYSE INVH opened at $33.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.22. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $40.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $600.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.45 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 18.70%. Research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.48%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

